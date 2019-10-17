Local entertainment October 17 – 20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Michelle Logan breaks down the biggest live performances in the Magic City as we head into the weekend. See below for ticket links.
- The American tribal love-rock musical Hair hit Broadway in 1968, but its themes of counterculture and peace are still relevant today. UAB’s Department of Theatre presents the musical Wednesday, October 16 through Sunday, October 20. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Head over to the BJCC Thursday, October 17 for a Christian music concert featuring MercyMe, Crowder and Micha Tyler. The artists take legacy arena stage at 7:00 p.m. Get your tickets here.
- Grammy award-winning, alternative rock band Wilco released its newest album, “Ode to Joy,” in October 2019. The group will be performing at the Alabama Theatre Saturday night as part of its tour across North America and Europe. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.