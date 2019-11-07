Local EMA officials preparing for potential inclement weather situations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, dozens of state agencies took part in a drill at the state EMA headquarters where they acted as if Alabama was under a winter weather emergency.

“It’s really difficult to pin down when that’s going to happen and luckily, it’s something we don’t see it a lot,” said Johnathan Gaddy, assistant EMA director.

ALDOT has the primary role of making sure if the roads are safe for travel.

“The state DOT and certain local DOTS will sometimes put a solution down on the roads that helps prevent some of the icing and hazardous conditions,” Gaddy said.

State troopers are looking for best practices to keep traffic moving smoothly during weather events.

“We assist motorist that are broke down and we help people who have been involved in traffic conclusions,” ALEA’s Lt. Jason Black said.

The Alabama National Guard is also on hand to help in rescue situations.

“We will go out there to personnel that is stranded in most cases because when the ice hits, a lot of times our vehicles can get places that other vehicles can’t,” Maj. Shethar McGuire said.

State EMA officials say drills like this are important to make sure that all state agencies are on the same page during the real thing.

