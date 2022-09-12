BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local churches are feeling the sting of a nationwide shortage of religious leaders, including pastors, priests, nuns and more.

Father or “Abouna” Peter Zogbi with St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church said this shortage is “severe” and is impacting his church and churches across Alabama. In some cases, he added, priests are getting stretched too thin, taking on multiple jobs at once or multiple parishes. If this continues, some churches could even be forced to close.

“The priests can’t serve the church as well if there are not enough of them,” Zogbi said.

He placed the blame behind the shortage on mental health burnout among spiritual leaders, saying working for the church is not a job but a calling. Faith leaders are often asked to guide people through some of life’s toughest situations.

“Priests put a lot of pressure on themselves, but they also have a vocation that people take very seriously. We’re helping people who are sick and dying. We’re helping people in circumstances when they’re wrestling with really difficult questions in their life,” Zogbi said.

Zogbi also cited a national crisis of faith contributing to the shortage. A report from Pew Research showed that an increasingly smaller number of American adults are identifying as Christian or religious in general over the last few years.

No matter the source, Zogbi emphasized that when the church suffers, the community suffers. That’s a sentiment shared by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation in Birmingham. The Catholic sisterhood in the U.S. is also feeling the sting of the shortage. According to the Pew Research Center, from 1965 to 2014, the number of nuns or religious sisters in the U.S. dropped by 72 percent, and it’s only gone down since.

“The whole world has experienced from COVID-19, a different experience of priorities in our lives … and when it’s difficult to keep your attention focused on the Lord and His voice, it becomes difficult to live a sacrificial life and [have] a desire to follow him,” said Sister Mary Juliana, principal at St. Rose Academy, owned by the Dominican Sisters.

Sister Mary Juliana said the last few years have been hard, but their congregation felt encouraged by what they described as a recent increase in their students and young people joining the sisterhood. To note, Sister Mary Juliana made the distinction that she and the congregation aren’t nuns. Nuns are cloistered in a convent, but these sisters are out in the community. If you want to support churches right now, both Sister Mary Juliana and Zogbi agreed that the best way to is to volunteer, show up to their community programs or to simply share an encouraging word – whether you’re a person of faith or not.

“The Lord is still calling,” the sister said.