Local churches are helping Christians partake in communion from home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday marks the start of holy week and Christians across the globe are celebrating Palm Sunday in an entirely new way.

Churches everywhere are empty, but services are still being held. Worshipers are watching online, at home. To encourage members to stay home, one Birmingham church is getting creative with communion.

Christ the King Anglican Church offered a drive-thru reception on Sunday for members to pick up communion for their families for the entirety of Holy Week. Families can watch the services on live streams, and take communion.

“It’s a participation with our Lord, in a special, meaningful way that I think gives them hope, nourishes their soul, and allows them to participate in the faith even deeper,” Father Michael Novotny of Christ the King Anglican Church said.

Although it is not the church service most were expecting for Palm Sunday and Easter, Father Novotny is reminding his congregation, the church isn’t a building, it’s the people.

“It’s not a normal experience,” Novotny said, “but I guess as a normal of an experience as they can have.”

Social distancing was practiced as communion wafers were handed out. Father Novotny also sanitized his hands each time a new church member arrived.