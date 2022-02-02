BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A local church is hosting a citywide call to prayer this weekend in Birmingham.

The pastor is asking the city to rise up, mask up and show up Saturday, February 5, as we continue to embark on the new year.

Agape Worship Ministries pastor Eric Harris is hosting a citywide call to prayer Saturday. He’s asking the city to come out and join local pastors, government officials and civic leaders in a time of prayer. Harris said with the on-going pandemic and the high crime rate in the city, he believes Birmingham is in need of prayer now more than ever.

“Getting ready for the World Games, there’s so many other things. Getting ready for the USFL coming, and soccer coming. So all of those things are reasons why we need to cover our city in prayer. So we’re not just focusing on the negative things that are happening, and yes, we got to pray about those things but we’re focusing on the great things that are happening in the city and want to make it safe and covered when those things are going on as well,” said Harris.

The event is open to the public. It’s being held on the steps of city hall. The Citywide call to prayer starts at 10:00 a.m.