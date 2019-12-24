Local church donates nearly $500k to local organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This past Sunday, the Worship Center Christian Church gifted nearly $500,000 to five non-profit organizations.

The church made the announcement Sunday with the representatives of each organization on the stage. Following the grand reveal, there were plenty of hugs and cheers as the representatives thanked the church for massive checks of $95,000 each.

Bishop Van Moody explains, “One of the things we always wanted to do is consistently increase our impact on the community. We wanted to step it up this year. What we decided to do was to tithe 10 percent of everything we give to the church to those five community partners and that was how we got to that big number of half a million dollars.”

The following organizations received donations from the church:

Bishop Moody explained the reasoning behind choosing those organizations, saying, “We’ve had a passion for prison ministry. I am a product of the UNCF. Einstein Playground… I’m a big believer of education. Then we have Maranathan academy that is a unique school for at-risk teens. We are very passionate in those areas.”

