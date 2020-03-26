Local church builds ‘drive-thru prayer vigil’

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — When the coronavirus outbreak forced Mountaintop Community Church to essentially shut its doors to the public, its leaders came up with an idea.

Lead pastor Carter McInnis wondered: “What could we do to still encourage people?”

The answer: a wall full of homemade crosses McInnis dubs a “drive-thru prayer vigil.”

The church had been collecting crosses for weeks even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Alabama. They were organizing a series called “Journey to the Cross” for Easter — but when they realized they couldn’t use it inside in the midst of the outbreak, the church’s leaders moved it outside the front entrance.

“We felt like our community needed something to rally around,” McInnis said. “So instead of it just being something for us on Sunday mornings, the coronavirus crisis inspired us to move it outside and really invite the whole community.”

McInnis encourages anyone looking for something to do while cooped up inside to make their own cross and bring it to the wall at 225 Centerview Drive in Vestavia Hills, even if they don’t typically attend Mountaintop.

The wall is nearly full already, but according to McInnis, “we’ll make it as big as we need to make it if people keep bringing crosses.”

