Local car detailer offering free cleaning to those vandalized in Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook, Ala, (WIAT) — Pictures of cars graffitied with anti-Trump messages has people in the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills area outraged.

A local detailer with Mountain Brook Detail is offering free service to those who had their vehicles tagged with political messages.

Owner Tommy Cox believes showing acts of kindness will help those impacted.

“You should treat everyone with respect and how you want to be treated,” Cox said.

He says he saw the pictures on FaceBook, which made him realize how tense the political climate is.

“Family doesn’t talk to each other. And friends who don’t talk to each other and it’s just…it’s just one more thing,” Cox said.

Cox says it doesn’t take long to clean certain graffiti off vehicles, so services will be quick and efficient.

“We are used to dealing with the dirt and filthiness of everything else and I guess that can transcend into life also. If we can help to clean it up a little bit, it’s worth it,” Cox said.

After everything that has happened, Cox believes people on both sides have more in common than differences.

“We all want to live in a better world,” Cox said.

Residents in the Mountain Brook/Vestavia Hills who were tagged should reach out to Cox though his website, mountainbrookdetail.com or stop by Mountain Brook Detail on Church Street.