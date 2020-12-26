Local businesses depending on post Christmas shoppers

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Though Christmas has come and gone, shoppers are still hitting the stores.

Many retailers in the area say the upcoming days are some of the biggest in the industry.

Ella Haynes and Lillian Tuttle work at Ambiance in Homewood and throughout Saturday, they were very busy with post Christmas shoppers.

“I mean, they’re huge. These are some of the busiest days of the year. I mean, this season,” Haynes said.

Both say profits have been impacted because of the pandemic, but the recent holiday months have seen good business.

“Since Black Friday up to Christmas, we’ve gotten more sales every single day and people have been voicing their support,” Tuttle said.

Unfortunately, the store will close their doors on December 30.

“It breaks my heart. I mean, this is a family owned business and the people who run it are kind. I mean, they’ve always been kind to us and they’ve always worked so hard and this is their livelihood and they have to give it up from this pandemic. It’s not fair,” Haynes said.

Haynes says they have gotten a lot of support recently.

“A bunch of people coming in here who exchange things, want to return them. Exchange them for a different size…then, a lot of sales. Because people get money on Christmas and then they come in here and buy a bunch of stuff,” Haynes said.

Shoppers like Jacob Carroll says he chooses to save money after Christmas rather than spend it, but he understands the post holiday rush will be big for a lot of local businesses.

“People need to get out in the community and support small businesses. It’s what we really care about here. And Mountain Brook Village, too. You know, both of these villages have been doing a really great job recently,” Carroll said.

Both Haynes and Tuttle hope other local businesses can finish strong to end 2020.

“It would be really great if a lot of those customers come in,” Tuttle said.

“I mean I think it’s really important for people to come and shop because we need the support. We need all help we can get. Local businesses do,” Haynes said.

Ambiance will have an online store after they close at the end of the month. The profits made in the coming days will help the transition process.