Local Bessemer nurse on the front lines

Bessemer, Ala., (WIAT) — They’ve been called heroes and we’re all thinking about the doctors and nurses on the front line of the Coronavirus pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking to see this,” says Bessemer City Councilor Kimberly Alexander. But for the past month, Alexander has taken her councilor woman hat off. Alexander has been a registered nurse for the past 15 years and tells CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis the war-like struggles she faces on the frontline battling COVID-19.”

“I got the patients off the Cruise Ships, and I did have some patients to die,” says Alexander. She’s ben in California helping some of the patients who are now headed home after being quarantined in San Diego.

The Grand Princess Cruise Ship was forced to dock at the Port of Oakland earlier this month after some crew members and passengers tested postive for the Coronavirus.

City and state officials urge residents across the country to self-isolate and shelter in place to stop the spread, alexander and other health care workers juggle their commitment to their patients, the panic from their patients and their own anxiety.

Alexander is expected to help others in New York Tuesday morning.