Local author Justin Sims talks about books aimed to give children positive influences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Black History Month, CBS 42 is shining a spotlight on a local author and community advocate.

Justin Sims is the author of two children’s books, “Young King, Young King,” and “Young Queen, Young Queen,” which he said he wrote to give more black students positive role models to look up to.

“Research shows that there is a lack of positive representation pieces for African-American students,” Sims said. “I thought I would write something to help with the literacy, character development and positive outlook on oneself.”

Sims grew up in Mobile and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Sims said he got inspiration to write the books after serving as a mentor for children.

Both of Sims’ books are available on Amazon.

