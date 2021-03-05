Loaded weapon recovered by officers at Verbena High School

VERBENA, Ala (WIAT) — A loaded weapon has been recovered at Verbena High School, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The weapon was found by a school resource officer. The person that was in possession of the weapon has been taken into custody.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office report that all students and personnel are safe.

“The discovery of this weapon is a direct result of effective communication between our school resource officers and their students,” according to the Sheriff’s office Facebook. “We are satisfied in knowing this program has built so many great relationships within our school systems.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.