Living Well with Michelle: What’s in season during fall?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle took a trip to Farm House Produce in Birmingham to talk about seasonal eating with dietitian Mim Gaines.

“Right now, it appears that only six percent of Alabamians are getting enough vegetables,” said Gaines. “So we’ve got a ways to go, and right now’s a perfect time to come to the farmers market to get these fresh vegetables.”

What’s in season now?

Apples

Artichokes

Beets

Broccoli

Carrots

Cabbage

Celery

Grapes

Green beans

Kale

Parsnips

Pomegranates

Pumpkins

“Right now in Alabama you have a lot of winter squash,” said Gaines. “And actually pumpkin is a winter squash.”

Gaines said pumpkins can be used for much more than Halloween decorations — they pack a nutrient-filled punch, too.

“If you do carve it, and want to use it as a jack-o-lantern,” said Gaines. “Pull out those seeds and roast those seeds, cause that’s packed full of omega-3 fatty acids.”

Gaines said it’s always important to ‘eat the rainbow,’ and never skip on eating your greens!

“The winter greens are your turnip greens, your collards, your kale,” said Gaines. “With the green leafy, great for folic acid, which is great for a woman of child-bearing age, very important for a man with a heart condition.”

Shopping at farmers markets is a great way to get local produce at its peak ripeness.

Latest Stories