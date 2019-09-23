Living Well with Michelle: New study links diet to symptoms of depression

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows there may be a link between diet and symptoms of depression.

UAB psychology professor & chair Dr. Sylvie Mrug and a team of researchers studied 84 adolescents over the course of a year.

“We looked at the urine sodium and potassium as a predictor of change in depressive symptoms over time,” said Mrug.

Recording these levels of nutrients in urine allowed Mrug and her team to objectively measure diet change. Those results were paired with asking participants of the study about feeling depressive symptoms.

“And what we found was higher levels of sodium and lower levels of potassium both uniquely predicted more depressive symptoms being developed,” said Mrug.

Mrug said high sodium and low potassium are indicators of poor diet. High levels of sodium are often found in fast or highly-processed foods.

Registered dietitian Mim Gaines said this study is an exciting development for the health community.

“It finally shows that it is all the big picture, the wholistic picture of the person — that food really is a type of medicine,” said Gaines. “If you want to stay healthy, then you’re going to pick the right types of foods or the healthier choices of foods more often.”