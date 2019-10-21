Living Well with Michelle: New produce-focused eateries in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Going out to eat can make it hard to stay on track with a diet. Now, some local businesses are trying to change that. In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle’s taking you inside two new eateries where fresh produce is at the heart of the menus.

Years ago, Mary Claire Britton and her husband were feeling the effects of their unhealthy diet.

“And we realized that we can’t eat the way we did when we were in our 20’s, because it leaves us feeling tired,” said Britton.

That’s when they chose to stop ordering take-out, and start making meals at home from scratch. Britton said the whole family started to feel better. When the husband-wife duo saw an opportunity to open healthy restaurants in the Birmingham market, they knew it was time to open GreenHouse.

“I think five years ago, this place would not have done as well as it’s doing” said Britton. “And I think Birmingham is ready now.”

Paying customers clearly are ready.

“People want it. So put it here, they’ll come,” a GreenHouse customer said.

The demand for healthy food is helping health-conscious businesses grow throughout the Magic City.

Jennifer Ryan founded Blueroot Co. with a focus on locally-sourced produce.

“What we’re trying to do here is to democratize access to beautiful, locally-sourced healthy foods, because it shouldn’t just be available in the fine dining sphere.”

Started at Pepper Place, Ryan sources ingredients from local farmers within a 100-mile radius. She said customers have responded well to Blueroot’s mission of providing healthy, produce-based meals and snacks for people with busy lives.

“I’ve been overwhelmed, from a positive perspective, on how excited people are about the concept, about the food, and about something new and different in Birmingham.”

For these business owners, the mission is to spread the power of nutrition.