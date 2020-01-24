Lives changing in Big Brothers Big Sisters program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – When you’re in seventh grade, studying vocabulary words is a regular assignment. But not everyone gets to study them at Steak ‘n Shake.

Alisha Griffin and Kennadi Pettaway are part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Going out to eat is one of their many activities.

Kennadi Pettaway (right) studies vocabulary words with her big sister, Alisha Griffin, while eating dinner at Steak ‘n Shake.

“We’ve been to an Auburn football game, a couple plays, different restaurants, so you know, just a wide variety of different things,” Griffin said.

And each experience is an opportunity to set a positive example.

“I just want to make some type of impact to the children that I’m involved with,” said Griffin, who’s had three successful matches since joining the program in 2008. “And just making sure that they look at me as being some type of role model.”

Griffin has been Pettaway’s big sister for about two years and she’s seen her grow and develop.

“When I first met her, she was a little bit shy. But we’ve continued to get to know each other, and it’s been great going forward since then,” Griffin said. “She’s more open with communication, so it’s never a quiet moment when we’re together.”

Pettaway says she’s had a lot of fun getting to know Griffin.

“She’s very caring and she understands me,” Pettaway said.

She’s also learned a lot, and she says the experience prepares her for the world.

But it’s not just the big sister that has an impact on the little sister. Sometimes it works the other way, too.

“We’ve done activities that I would have never thought to do,” Griffin said. “So it helps me to be open-minded, as well.”

Pettaway says she may want to be a big sister when she’s older. She’d like to have the same impact on someone else that Griffin has had on her.

If you’re interested in joining Big Brothers Big Sisters you can find more information here.

