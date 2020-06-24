WATCH: Rep. Sewell, Rural Broadband Task Force, House Dems speak about comprehensive broadband legislation

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07), House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and members of the House Rural Broadband Task Force will unveil the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, comprehensive legislation to expand access to affordable high-speed internet.

With investments of over $100 billion, this legislation will build high-speed broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities and will ensure that the resulting internet service is affordable.

This legislation is included in House Democrats’ Moving Forward Act, a transformational infrastructure package to create jobs rebuilding America.

