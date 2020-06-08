WATCH: Remembering Lt. Stephen Williams of the Moody Police Department

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, family and friends from across Alabama will gather in Moody to remember the life and legacy of Lt. Stephen Williams.

Williams, who worked over 20 years in law enforcement, was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel in Moody June 2.

He left behind a wife and three childre. Williams served with the Moody Police Department for three years and previously worked in the Bessemer and Alabaster police departments.

The viewing will start at 9 a.m. while the memorial will begin at 11 a.m.

