Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 5 p.m.

WATCH: Overturned 18-wheeler accident under investigation in Birmingham

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT) — An 18-wheeler truck was involved in an accident in north Birmingham and crews are at the scene working to clear the roadway.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to 39th Terrace North in Birmingham to an 18-wheeler overturned. At this time, there are no further details have been released on how the 18-wheeler ended up on its side.

A CBS 42 crew at the scene was told the truck was carrying steel tubes, which are all still attached to the flatbed of the trailer.

Authorities have not released information on if anyone suffered injuries at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as we provide updates regarding this incident.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page