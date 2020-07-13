WATCH: Overturned 18-wheeler accident under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT) — An 18-wheeler truck was involved in an accident in north Birmingham and crews are at the scene working to clear the roadway.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to 39th Terrace North in Birmingham to an 18-wheeler overturned. At this time, there are no further details have been released on how the 18-wheeler ended up on its side.

A CBS 42 crew at the scene was told the truck was carrying steel tubes, which are all still attached to the flatbed of the trailer.

Authorities have not released information on if anyone suffered injuries at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as we provide updates regarding this incident.

