TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa has a new outdoor venue for locals and visitors to sit back, relax and listen to live music.

This new entertainment location, called the Venue, is located on Watermelon Road near Sokol Park, based on a five-acre property. The main attraction features a stage for musical performances where artists from rock bands to country to blues can entertain the audience.

Owners Bryan Finison and his wife Lee wanted to create a unique family-friendly place where folks can enjoy good music.

“This has been a dream come true,” Bryan said. “My wife and I have traveled to many different venues, and we see this is an opportunity to bring Tuscaloosa together to gather and enjoy good music in an outdoor setting.”

The Venue also has plenty of food options available for patrons. There is an ice cream shop called Liza’s Sweet Shoppe, Finny’s Pub, Venue Market Deli and Pizzeria. Folks can enjoy the Smokehouse Grill and Taco Locos.

Lee Finison says there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“This was a place we designed so that families with a lot of kids could come, and you don’t have to worry about what food they can eat,” Lee said. “We have lots of options and we even have dessert, so you just come and sit down and relax.”

The venue hosts musical performances twice a week on Thursday and Saturday nights. The business opened last February.