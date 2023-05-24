BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham celebrated the completion of community improvements in Bush Hills by Live HealthSmart Alabama, an initiative of the University of Alabama and in partnership with B.L. Harbert.

Over the past year, the city of Birmingham, Alabama Power and Goodwyn Mills Cawood have improved the community’s infrastructure by repairing existing sidewalks and building new ones.

They’ve installed ADA street ramps, new crosswalks, planted trees, enhanced green spaces, installed outdoor furniture and added street lighting in key locations to increase visibility.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other community representatives were in attendance.