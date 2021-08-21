LIVE: Former President Donald Trump to speak at Alabama rally

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage tonight for his rally at the York Farms in Cullman, Alabama.

The rally opened its gates at 2 p.m. to feature a number of vendors, music and several speakers. Organizers estimated that the event would draw 40,000 people to the area.

On Thursday, the Cullman City Council declared a state of emergency in the city due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Trump’s visit comes amidst this surge of cases.

The last time Trump visited Alabama was on November 9, 2019, when he and former First Lady Melania Trump went to Tuscaloosa to watch the Crimson Tide play LSU.

Saturday’s event is part of Trump’s “Save America” campaign.

