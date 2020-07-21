LIVE: Birmingham City Council to honor civil rights icons Congressman John Lewis, Rev. C.T. Vivian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During the Birmingham City Council’s weekly meeting Tuesday, Council President William Parker plans to honor Congressman John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian, two icons of the 1960s civil rights movement who both passed away Friday.

“The Birmingham City Council would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of these two heroes,” Parker said in a press release. “They spent their lives fighting against racism and injustice, and their memories and lasting work will continue to influence and inspire for many generations to come.”



Vivian, 95, served as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s field general during the civil rights movement. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, 80, served more than three decades in Congress where he was considered a “moral conscience” because of his belief in the nonviolent fight for civil rights. Both men were also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Parker plans to submit resolutions to the council honoring Lewis and Vivian. Parker is also asking that everyone wear black ribbons in their honor.

