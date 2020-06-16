WATCH: Birmingham City Council holds a meeting; wears black ribbons honoring victims of injustice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham City Council is set to hold a meeting Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The Birmingham City Council will be wearing black ribbons to honor those who have lost their lives to injustice, including Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by Atlanta Police over the weekend.

Council President William Parker is asking his colleagues and all residents of Birmingham to wear black ribbons on Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives to similar acts of injustice that have brought about mass demonstrations across the country in recent weeks.

The Council will also be presenting a resolution voicing support for those efforts.

“I believe we’ve been witnessing a major inflection point in our country as people have taken to the streets to demand justice,” President Parker said. “In Birmingham, we have a very clear understanding of the power that peaceful protest and demonstrations can have. As the elected leaders of this city, it’s incumbent upon us to enact legislation that not only protects our residents but also sets clear standards for our law enforcement officials tasked with keeping our city safe. We are currently working on ways in which we can do that and look forward to continuing our open dialogue with concerned citizens and law enforcement alike.”

