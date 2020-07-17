WATCH: BCS provide updates on the start of the school year; engagement forums for parents, faculty and staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Dr. Mark Sullivan, Interim Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, will give an update on options for the start of the 2020-2021 school year at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17 in a virtual press conference.

The presentation also will include information on school registration and engagement forums for parents, faculty, and staff.

“School systems are facing an unprecedented set of circumstances. In Birmingham City Schools we still will focus on our primary mission of teaching and learning, while responding to the COVID19 pandemic with the health and safety of our scholars, faculty, and staff in mind,” Sullivan said.

“We have not previously made announcements because we want to be thorough in our evaluation and assessment before making any decisions.”

For more information visit Birminghamcityschools.org.

