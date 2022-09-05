BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Little Professor, a beloved Homewood bookstore, will be expanding into Birmingham with a second store later this fall.

Starting this Saturday, Little Professor will host a pop-up shop in Pepper Place during their weekly Farmer’s Market. The full store will open permanently in Pepper Place sometime in October or November.

“Little Professor Homewood has proven our hope of evolving the indie bookstore experience and creating a ‘community hub’ is possible,” co-owner Jonathan Robinson said in a statement. “We believe there’s a sweet spot for a down-the-street bookshop and café, competing against the big guys by ‘going small,’ but with a modern range of in-person and digital amenities.”

McCall Hardison, spokesperson for Little Professor, said the new store would remain a one-story building, similar to the Homewood location, but would be open to offering more things like coffee and events, such as readings and author signings.

The original Little Professor opened in 1972 and had several locations before paring down to one in Homewood. The store has been located in its current spot along 18th Street in Homewood since 2016, although it has operated in that block since 1992.