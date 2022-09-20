BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Little London Kitchen, a Birmingham restaurant specializing in British cuisine, will be closed until further notice.

According to a Facebook post published Tuesday, understaffing was cited as the key reason for the closure.

“We appreciate all of the love and support you have shown us through out the last few weeks. You have truly shown the power of community,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “However, we cannot in good conscience continue to delivering the level of service we have as we are so understaffed.

The restaurant first launched in 2019 as a food truck in the form of a double-decker bus often seen in the United Kingdom. Later that year, the restaurant’s owners, Bea and Matthew Morrissette, opened their first brick-and-mortar location on Oxmoor.

In 2020, Little London was featured on an episode of the Netflix series, “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.”

Restaurant staff have said updates will be provided through their Facebook page.