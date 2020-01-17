Little London Kitchen set to open its first pub in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen, the double-decker British food truck in Birmingham, has announced plans to open up a pub in Homewood.

Co-owner Bea Morrissette made the announcement on the food truck’s Facebook page. The new brick and mortar establishment will be called The Little London

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the help from our new landlords, partners, family, friends, loyal customers and local media for getting us here,” Morrisette said in the Facebook post. “I have to say, as a Londoner, I never could have imagined that my journey through life would lead me here to Birmingham, AL, (let alone married to a Birmingham native), but I couldn’t be happier or feel more blessed that it did. You’ve given us support, encouragement and confidence to take this next step.”

The new establishment will be located in the former Homewood Diner on Oxmoor Road and should open its doors sometime in March.

Have you had the chance to try Little London Kitchen? If so, let me know your go-to order on Twitter: @NickErebia.

