BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019.

Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they announced the restaurant and double-decker bus food truck would not be re-opening.

“I know that there are so many of you that truly loved what we were doing as much as we did,” Bea wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “We have so many wonderful (if at times chaotic) memories to treasure. I will forever be grateful for your enthusiasm, patience and patronage.”

The restaurant had been widely lauded for its British cuisine and had previously been featured on the Netflix series, “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.”

This weekend, Little London will be holding a yard sale to sell off any remaining antiques and kitchen equipment from the restaurant. The owners are asking for all items to be sold.

“We are sad to have to close this chapter with you all but we will keep our peckers up through the heartbreak,” Bea wrote. “After a break. I want to dedicate the next phase of my journey to finding solutions that not only ensure this doesn’t happen to any other of our favorite businesses – but cultivates communities in the tangible little ways I’ve learned through my time with Little London.”

The yard sale will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its location in Homewood. Items will only be purchased using cash, according to the owners.