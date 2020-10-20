Little Bridge Marina catches on fire in Rainbow City

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire departments worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at the Little Bridge Marina.

According to the Southside Fire Department’s Facebook page, units from Rainbow City Fire Department, Whorton Bend Fire Department and A-Med Ambulance Service responded to the fire, which was showing when they first arrived. According to the department, the building was a total loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Inzer Family and employees of Little Bridge Marina,” the post read.

