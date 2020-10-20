Little Bridge Marina catches on fire in Rainbow City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Southside Fire Department)

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire departments worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at the Little Bridge Marina.

According to the Southside Fire Department’s Facebook page, units from Rainbow City Fire Department, Whorton Bend Fire Department and A-Med Ambulance Service responded to the fire, which was showing when they first arrived. According to the department, the building was a total loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Inzer Family and employees of Little Bridge Marina,” the post read.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES