Little Bridge Marina catches on fire in Rainbow City

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire departments worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at the Little Bridge Marina.
According to the Southside Fire Department’s Facebook page, units from Rainbow City Fire Department, Whorton Bend Fire Department and A-Med Ambulance Service responded to the fire, which was showing when they first arrived. According to the department, the building was a total loss.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Inzer Family and employees of Little Bridge Marina,” the post read.
