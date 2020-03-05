Litter and water pollution rise due to excessive amount of rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Black Warrior Riverkeeper is warning people to not jump into rivers and lakes for at least 48 hours after the rain stops.

Charles Scribner, the executive director of Black Warrior Riverkeeper, said that’s because pollution levels are high and the amount of litter is increasing due to the constant rain.

“All that rain runs off of not only our roads and surfaces, along the rivers, but also any facilities, whether it’s government like wastewater retrievement plant, or privately owned like construction site, coal mine, or factory, they’re going to have more pollution stormwater runoff come after big rains,” said Scribner

Scribner said he doesn’t want to discourage people from recreation but to wait until the water is safe.

He said the bacteria level is high and it could get people if they don’t use their best judgment.

“Bacteria can always runoff of a number of different sources just due to the stormwater runoff so if you have cuts or have any sort of challenges to your immune system, you can be more susceptible to bacteria that is now elevated in water,” said Scribner.

A “litter gitter” was installed at Valley Creek in downtown Birmingham that helps trap trash before moving farther along into the river.

