TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has approved a mass reduction in core curriculum hours, dropping from between 53-55 hours to 37-38 hours starting in Fall 2025, the university confirmed.

On Tuesday, UA reported that 60 percent of faculty across the university voted to approve a proposed general education core curriculum, reducing the number of required courses in order to “give students greater flexibility to commit more time to their major(s), minor(s) and/or electives; pursue a double major; and take on experiential learning experiences such as internships, undergraduate research and study abroad.” The news was first reported by UA’s student newspaper, The Crimson White.

Faculty voted online between Nov. 1-15 to reach their decision.

“The faculty’s approval of the new general education core signals the beginning of a transformation in undergraduate education at UA,” UA Executive Vice President and Provost Jim Dalton said in a statement. “I am confident that our faculty will continue to innovate inside and outside the classroom to provide a rich learning environment and that the changes will allow our students to be more flexible in shaping their learning experiences while staying on track to graduate in four years.”

The biggest change in the new curriculum is fewer required courses in the humanities, literature, and fine arts, as well as history. Previously, most students were required to have at least 12 hours in fine arts and literature, as well as 12 hours in history and behavioral sciences in order to graduate. Now, the new curriculum only requires nine hours in both areas.

Additionally, the new curriculum also cuts down on the number of required writing courses, dropping from six hours to three hours.

The new curriculum mandates that foreign language courses will only be required if not completed in high school. Previously, UA required between 6-8 hours of a foreign language or computing requirement in order to graduate.

Despite the number of hours cut in the new curriculum, UA will also add a number of other classes required for graduation, including an expansion of math requirements, the addition of a “Cultures and Societies” requirement and an “Experiential Education” requirement for students.

More details on the new curriculum can be found here.