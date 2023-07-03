BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Independence Day is Tuesday and there are tons of places around Birmingham where you can go and catch stunning fireworks displays.

Here’s a list of places to go to watch fireworks:

  • Regions Field 7/3 (after the Barons vs Trash Pandas game)
  • Thunder on the Mountain (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
  • Independence Day 1776 at American Village (9 p.m.)
  • City of Alabaster Fireworks Show at Thompson High School (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Trussville Freedom Celebration (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Railroad Park (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
  • Cooper Riverside Park & Mardi Gras Park (4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
  • Pell City Civic Center (9 p.m.)
  • Fairhope Municipal Pier (9 p.m.)
  • Douglas Park in Headland (8:45 p.m.)