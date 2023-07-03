BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Independence Day is Tuesday and there are tons of places around Birmingham where you can go and catch stunning fireworks displays.
Here’s a list of places to go to watch fireworks:
- Regions Field 7/3 (after the Barons vs Trash Pandas game)
- Thunder on the Mountain (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Independence Day 1776 at American Village (9 p.m.)
- City of Alabaster Fireworks Show at Thompson High School (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Trussville Freedom Celebration (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Railroad Park (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Cooper Riverside Park & Mardi Gras Park (4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
- Pell City Civic Center (9 p.m.)
- Fairhope Municipal Pier (9 p.m.)
- Douglas Park in Headland (8:45 p.m.)