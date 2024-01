BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama schools announced they will be closed or have a delayed start Tuesday because of anticipated winter weather.

CBS 42 has issued a Weather Aware for Monday through Wednesday. The main issue for central Alabama will be a mix of sleet and freezing rain causing icing problems along bridges and overpasses late Monday into Tuesday morning. There may be lows between 10°-15° Tuesday night.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Sunday for 25 counties ahead of the expected winter conditions. A full list of school closings and delay can be viewed below.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

BESSEMER ACADEMY

CLOSED TUESDAY

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED TUESDAY

SCHOOL DELAYS

CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

DELAYED OPENING UNTIL 11 AM TUESDAY

JASPER CITY SCHOOLS

DELAYED OPENING UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on school closures and the weather.