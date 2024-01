Several schools and businesses across central Alabama have announced they will be closed or delayed on Wednesday due to winter weather.

CBS 42 issued a Weather Aware for Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures could fall to 10° Fahrenheit Tuesday night.

A full list of closings and delays can be found below.

A

ALABAMA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL BOARD (ABC STORES)

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

B

BIBB COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

BIRMINGHAM VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

CLOSED WEDNESDAY – AFFECTED CLINICS INCLUDE: HUNTSVILLE, SHOALS, GUNTERSVILLE AND JASPER VETERANS CLINICS

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

C

CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY (ALL THREE CAMPUSES0

F

FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

H

HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

J

JASPER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY MEALS ON WHEELS

NO DELIVERIES WEDNESDAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS AND OFFICES

CLOSED WEDNESDAY – NO EXTRA CIRRICULAR ACTIVITIES

JEFFERSON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER NUTRITION SERVICES

NO OPERATIONS WEDNESDAY

L

LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY WEDNESDAY

P

PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

S

SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED WEDNESDAY

T

TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY WEDNESDAY

TALLDEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS

2 HOUR DELAY WEDNESDAY

W

WALLACE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WEDNESDAY

WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY WEDNESDAY

WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

TWO HOUR DELAY WEDNESDAY

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on school closures and the weather.