BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With an arctic front bringing weather to dangerously low temperatures in central Alabama, several cities have begun opening warming stations for those who need shelter from the cold.

Here is a list of the cities that have opened up warming stations in the area:

Birmingham

BJCC South Exhibition Hall

1962 9th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203

Opening Thursday at 7pm and closing Sunday.

Food will be provided.

Volunteers and donations are being accepted. Please contact the City of Birmingham Government‘s social media accounts to offer assistance.

Adamsville

Storm Shelter

421 Spring Street, Adamsville, AL 35005

Opening Thursday night through Sunday morning

For entry, call 205-674-8760 or for additional info, contact their social media accounts City of Adamsville Alabama

Oxford

The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church

1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 has been opened.

The public warming station will remain open until Dec. 26

Anniston

First Methodist of Anniston

14th St. and Noble St.

Gadsden

Freedom Center opens at 6p tomorrow

Gadsden Public Library

Family Success Center

Family Success Center

Salvation Army

Hanceville

City Hall

This list will be updated as more warming centers open in the area.