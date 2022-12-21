BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With an arctic front bringing weather to dangerously low temperatures in central Alabama, several cities have begun opening warming stations for those who need shelter from the cold.
Here is a list of the cities that have opened up warming stations in the area:
Birmingham
- BJCC South Exhibition Hall
- 1962 9th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
- Opening Thursday at 7pm and closing Sunday.
- Food will be provided.
- Volunteers and donations are being accepted. Please contact the City of Birmingham Government‘s social media accounts to offer assistance.
Adamsville
- Storm Shelter
- 421 Spring Street, Adamsville, AL 35005
- Opening Thursday night through Sunday morning
- For entry, call 205-674-8760 or for additional info, contact their social media accounts City of Adamsville Alabama
Oxford
- The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church
- 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 has been opened.
- The public warming station will remain open until Dec. 26
Anniston
- First Methodist of Anniston
- 14th St. and Noble St.
Gadsden
- Freedom Center opens at 6p tomorrow
- Gadsden Public Library
- Family Success Center
- Salvation Army
Hanceville
- City Hall
This list will be updated as more warming centers open in the area.