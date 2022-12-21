BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With an arctic front bringing weather to dangerously low temperatures in central Alabama, several cities have begun opening warming stations for those who need shelter from the cold.

Here is a list of the cities that have opened up warming stations in the area:

Birmingham

  • BJCC South Exhibition Hall
  • 1962 9th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203
  • Opening Thursday at 7pm and closing Sunday.
  • Food will be provided.
  • Volunteers and donations are being accepted. Please contact the City of Birmingham Government‘s social media accounts to offer assistance.

Adamsville

  • Storm Shelter
  • 421 Spring Street, Adamsville, AL 35005
  • Opening Thursday night through Sunday morning
  • For entry, call 205-674-8760 or for additional info, contact their social media accounts City of Adamsville Alabama

Oxford

  • The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church
  • 1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 has been opened.
  • The public warming station will remain open until Dec. 26

Anniston

  • First Methodist of Anniston
  • 14th St. and Noble St.

Gadsden

  • Freedom Center opens at 6p tomorrow
  • Gadsden Public Library
  • Family Success Center
  • Family Success Center
  • Salvation Army

Hanceville

  • City Hall

This list will be updated as more warming centers open in the area.