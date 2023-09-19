BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Zoo has announced events coming up towards the end of the month and in October.

Oktoberfest will be held Saturday, September 23, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will feature live music and German food favorites.

The ZooGala ‘ 23: Flamingo Flamboyance will take place on Thursday, October 5 from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. It’s the Birmingham Zoo’s largest fundraising event of the year and admission is $250 per person. You can buy tickets here.

Lastly, Hoots & Howls: Daytime Halloween Events is scheduled for October 14-15, October 21-22, October 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can wear a costume and trick-or-treat around the Candy Trail.