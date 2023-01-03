SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With Central Alabamians bracing for possible severe weather impact Tuesday, several towns across Shelby County have announced storm shelter openings.

Here is a list of shelters that are currently open across Shelby County:

Calera

Calera Community Storm Shelter

Located next to Calera Elementary School

790 8th Avenue, Calera, AL. 35040

Chelsea

Chelsea Community Storm Shelter Melrose Park

Located directly behind the Chelsea Community Center splash pad

11101 Hwy 47 Chelsea, AL 35043

Chelsea HWY 51 Storm Shelter

7305 Hwy 51, Sterrett, AL 35147

Columbiana

City of Columbiana Storm Shelter

Located directly behind the police station and city hall in downtown Columbiana

107 Mildred Street, Columbiana, AL 35051

Dogwood/Underwood-Petersville

Dogwood Community Storm Shelter

Located behind West Shelby Fire Department’s Station #1 on Highway 22

4175 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115

Harpersville

Harpersville Storm Shelter

Located at the Harpersville Senior Center next to Harpersville Library. Enter the set of doors on the front, immediately to the right of the library.

39321 Hwy 25, Harpersville, AL 35078

Montevallo

Montevallo Community Storm Shelter

Located at Stephens Park

500 County Road 10 Montevallo, AL 35115

Pelham

Pelham Park Middle School Community Storm Shelter

2016 Pelham Park Boulevard, Pelham, AL 35124

Vandiver

Vandiver-Sterrett Storm Shelter

12177 Hwy 43, Vandiver, AL



Vandiver-Sterrett Senior Center

Has 2 safe rooms located in the restrooms

12205 Co Rd 43, Vandiver, AL 35176

Westover

Westover Storm Shelter

Located beside Westover City Hall

3312 Westover Road, Westover, AL

For more information about each storm shelter, you can visit Shelby County EMA’s official website. You can also sign up for EMA alerts for Shelby County on their website.