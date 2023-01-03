SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With Central Alabamians bracing for possible severe weather impact Tuesday, several towns across Shelby County have announced storm shelter openings.
Here is a list of shelters that are currently open across Shelby County:
Calera
- Calera Community Storm Shelter
- Located next to Calera Elementary School
- 790 8th Avenue, Calera, AL. 35040
Chelsea
- Chelsea Community Storm Shelter Melrose Park
- Located directly behind the Chelsea Community Center splash pad
- 11101 Hwy 47 Chelsea, AL 35043
- Chelsea HWY 51 Storm Shelter
- 7305 Hwy 51, Sterrett, AL 35147
Columbiana
- City of Columbiana Storm Shelter
- Located directly behind the police station and city hall in downtown Columbiana
- 107 Mildred Street, Columbiana, AL 35051
Dogwood/Underwood-Petersville
- Dogwood Community Storm Shelter
- Located behind West Shelby Fire Department’s Station #1 on Highway 22
- 4175 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115
Harpersville
- Harpersville Storm Shelter
- Located at the Harpersville Senior Center next to Harpersville Library. Enter the set of doors on the front, immediately to the right of the library.
- 39321 Hwy 25, Harpersville, AL 35078
Montevallo
- Montevallo Community Storm Shelter
- Located at Stephens Park
- 500 County Road 10 Montevallo, AL 35115
Pelham
- Pelham Park Middle School Community Storm Shelter
- 2016 Pelham Park Boulevard, Pelham, AL 35124
Vandiver
- Vandiver-Sterrett Storm Shelter
- 12177 Hwy 43, Vandiver, AL
- Vandiver-Sterrett Senior Center
- Has 2 safe rooms located in the restrooms
- 12205 Co Rd 43, Vandiver, AL 35176
Westover
- Westover Storm Shelter
- Located beside Westover City Hall
- 3312 Westover Road, Westover, AL
For more information about each storm shelter, you can visit Shelby County EMA’s official website. You can also sign up for EMA alerts for Shelby County on their website.