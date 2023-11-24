BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Thanksgiving 2023 coming to a close, several Christmas tree lots and farms across central Alabama opened for business Friday morning.

Home Depot and Lowe’s customers can order live Christmas trees online for pick-up or delivery. For those interested in supporting local businesses directly this holiday season, CBS 42 has compiled a list of “tree”-rific options across central Alabama.

Jefferson County

Blount County

Chilton County

Shelby County

Tuscaloosa County

Etowah County

Know of a Christmas tree lot in central Alabama not listed here? Email us at webstaff@cbs42.com.