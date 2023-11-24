BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Thanksgiving 2023 coming to a close, several Christmas tree lots and farms across central Alabama opened for business Friday morning.

Home Depot and Lowe’s customers can order live Christmas trees online for pick-up or delivery. For those interested in supporting local businesses directly this holiday season, CBS 42 has compiled a list of “tree”-rific options across central Alabama.

Jefferson County

Mountain Scouts Tree Sale offers three locations across Jefferson County including Scout Square in Vestavia Hills, The Grove Shopping Center in Hoover and outside of Shades Cahaba Elementary School in Homewood.

Howell Christmas Trees – 3923 Crosshaven Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Poppy’s Christmas Trees – 4476 Montevallo Road, Birmingham, AL 35213

Beaver Christmas Tree Farm – 10093 Bradford Trafford Road, Trafford, AL 35172

Blount County

Moody Farms – 1489 Valley Road, Oneonta, AL 35121

Chilton County

Neely Farms – 275 Dakota Road, Thorsby, AL 35171

Shelby County

Old Baker Farm – 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville, AL 35078

Tuscaloosa County

Wilderwood Christmas Tree Farm – 12611 Coyote Trail, Ralph, AL 35480

The Y’s Men of Tuscaloosa will sell Christmas trees in the parking lot near Bowlero on McFarland Boulevard while supplies last.

Etowah County

Springfield Christmas Tree Farm – 595 Mt Vernon Drive, Boaz, AL 35957

Old Dairy Christmas Tree Farm – 3273 McClain Circle, Ballplay, AL 35903

Know of a Christmas tree lot in central Alabama not listed here? Email us at webstaff@cbs42.com.