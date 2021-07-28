LIST: Central Alabama schools set to kick off new academic year

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Students and staff are heading back to the classroom starting on Monday.
It’s been a long time since we’ve had a regular school year, but nothing’s better than a fresh start.
A list of start dates for Central Alabama schools can be found below:
8/02:
Birmingham City Schools
8/05:
Blount County Schools
Cleburne County Schools
Randolph County Schools
Roanoke City Schools
8/09:
Anniston City Schools
Fairfield City Schools
Alabama School of Fine Arts
Calhoun County Schools
Cherokee County Schools
Fayette County Schools
8/10:
Winston County Schools
Clay County Schools
Bibb County Schools
Oneonta City Schools
Greene County Schools
Hoover City Schools
Mountain Brook City Schools
Vestavia Hills City Schools
Pell City Schools
Jefferson County Schools
St. Clair County Schools: Students with last name A-K
8/11:
Homewood City Schools
Cullman City Schools
Jasper City Schools
Cullman County Schools
Trussville City Schools: Students with last name A-M
St. Clair County Schools: Students with last name L-Z
Talladega County Schools
Leeds City Schools
Marion County Schools
Tarrant City Schools
Midfield City Schools
Chilton County Schools
Piedmont City Schools
Troy University
8/12:
Etowah County Schools
Gadsden City Schools
Attalla City Schools
Coosa County Schools
Pickens County Schools
Pelham City Schools
Sylacauga City Schools
Tuscaloosa City Schools
Tuscaloosa County Schools
Trussville City Schools: Student with last name N-Z
Shelby County Schools: 8/12-Students with last name A-J
Walker County Schools
Bessemer City Schools
Winfield City Schools
8/13:
Shelby County Schools: 8/13- Students with K-Z
8/16:
Talladega City Schools
Auburn University
Miles College
8/18:
Lamar County Schools
Jacksonville State University
8/19:
Alabaster City Schools
University of Alabama
8/23:
University of Montevallo