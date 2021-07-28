LIST: Central Alabama schools set to kick off new academic year

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Students and staff are heading back to the classroom starting on Monday.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a regular school year, but nothing’s better than a fresh start.

A list of start dates for Central Alabama schools can be found below:

8/02:

Birmingham City Schools

8/05:

Blount County Schools

Cleburne County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Roanoke City Schools

8/09:

Anniston City Schools

Fairfield City Schools

Alabama School of Fine Arts

Calhoun County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Fayette County Schools

8/10:

Winston County Schools

Clay County Schools

Bibb County Schools

Oneonta City Schools

Greene County Schools

Hoover City Schools

Mountain Brook City Schools

Vestavia Hills City Schools

Pell City Schools

Jefferson County Schools

St. Clair County Schools: Students with last name A-K

8/11:

Homewood City Schools

Cullman City Schools

Jasper City Schools

Cullman County Schools

Trussville City Schools: Students with last name A-M

St. Clair County Schools: Students with last name L-Z

Talladega County Schools

Leeds City Schools

Marion County Schools

Tarrant City Schools

Midfield City Schools

Chilton County Schools

Piedmont City Schools

Troy University

8/12:

Etowah County Schools

Gadsden City Schools

Attalla City Schools

Coosa County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Pelham City Schools

Sylacauga City Schools

Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa County Schools

Trussville City Schools: Student with last name N-Z

Shelby County Schools: 8/12-Students with last name A-J

Walker County Schools

Bessemer City Schools

Winfield City Schools

8/13:

Shelby County Schools: 8/13- Students with K-Z

8/16:

Talladega City Schools

Auburn University

Miles College

8/18:

Lamar County Schools

Jacksonville State University

8/19:

Alabaster City Schools

University of Alabama

8/23:

University of Montevallo