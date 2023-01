School bus driver checking multiple aspects of the bus before route.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather.

CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times:

Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Talladega County Schools: Schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.

Sylacauga City Schools: Schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.