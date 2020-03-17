LIST: Central Alabama school systems providing food for students during COVID-19 outbreak, closures

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Schools throughout Central Alabama are continuing to provide food for children, despite shutdowns over the coronavirus threat.

The Jefferson County School system is partnering with multiple school districts to help provide food for children 18 years and younger regardless of where they attend.

If your child is in need of a meal, you can go to any of the following locations in the list below marked “Open to all.” Please email webstaff@cbs42.com if you have information on a school lunch program that is not listed.

Bessemer City Schools — Open to all Dates: March 16-18, 30-31 and April 1-3 Time: Breakfast 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m.- Noon Locations: Abrams Elementary C.F. Hard Elementary Jonesboro Elementary Westhills Elementary New Horizons Alternative School Oasis of Praise Bessemer Campus Greenwood Elementary School- food delivery truck (Starting March 18) All Bessemer Housing Authority Sites Meal type: Grab and go

Birmingham City Schools — Open to all Dates: March 16-18, March 19-April 3 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Locations: All school sites with the exception of Carver High School Meal type: Grab and go

Fairfield City Schools — Open to all Dates: March 17-20, March 30- April 3 Times: 10 a.m. – Noon Locations: C.J. Donald Elementary Glen Oaks Elementary School Robinson Elementary School Meal type: Grab and go

Courtesy of Fairfield City Schools

Jefferson County Schools — Open to all Dates: March 24, 26, 30; April 1-3 Time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Locations Brighton School Clay-Chalkville High School Erwin Intermediate School Fultondale High School McAdory High School West Jefferson Elementary School Meal type: Grab and go

Midfield City Schools — Open to all Meal type: Grab and go Dates: March 17-20, 23-27; March 30-April 3 Option A: Walk-in or Drive-Thru Midfield Elementary School starting 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Rutledge Middle School starting at 10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. United Fellowship Community Baptist Church starting at Noon- 1 p.m. Option B: Bus Stop Pick-Up Eighth Avenue at Church 10:30 a.m. Eighth Street/ Seventh Avenue 10:45 a.m. Fairfield & Swan Triangle 11 a.m. Highland and Muir 11:15 a.m. Woodward Road / Second Street 10:30 a.m. Woodward Road / Grant Street 10:45 a.m. MLK Road & Wilkes Road 11 a.m. Frosting Hair Salon 11:15 a.m. Vandergrift and Belcher 10:30 a.m. Van and Olan 10:45 a.m. Rayfield and Vann 11 a.m.

Shelby County Schools students only

St. Clair County Schools students only CLICK HERE for more information.



Tarrant City Schools — Open to all Dates: March 19-20 and March 30-April 3 Location and Times: Tarrant Intermediate School 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Springdale Baptist Church 11:15 a.m. – Noon Lily Baptist Church 11:15 a.m.- Noon Good News Assembly of God in Robinwood 11:15 — Noon Lunch and next day breakfast provided Meal type: Grab and go

For the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, click here.

