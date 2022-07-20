BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With back-to-school season just around the corner, CBS 42 has compiled a list of 2022-23 school year start dates across central Alabama.

August 4

  • Blount County Schools
  • Cleburne County Schools

August 8

  • Alabama School of Fine Arts
  • Anniston City Schools
  • Birmingham City Schools
  • Cherokee County Schools
  • Fayette County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools
  • Tarrant City Schools
  • Winston County Schools

August 9

  • Bessemer City Schools
  • Bibb County Schools
  • Calhoun County Schools
  • Clay County Schools
  • Coosa County Schools
  • Greene County Schools
  • Jasper City Schools
  • Jefferson County Schools
  • Lamar County Schools
  • Marion County Schools
  • Talladega County Schools

August 10

  • Chilton County Schools
  • Cullman County Schools (students with last names A-K)
  • Cullman City Schools
  • Gadsden City Schools
  • Homewood City Schools
  • Leeds City Schools
  • Mountain Brook City Schools
  • Pell City Schools
  • Piedmont City Schools
  • Roanoke City Schools
  • St. Clair County Schools (students with last names A-K)
  • Sylacauga City Schools
  • Talladega City Schools
  • Trussville City Schools (students with last names A-M)
  • Tuscaloosa City Schools
  • Tuscaloosa County Schools
  • Vestavia City Schools (grades 6-12)
  • Walker County Schools

August 11

  • Attalla City Schools
  • Cullman County Schools (students with last names L-Z)
  • Etowah County Schools
  • Hoover City Schools
  • Pelham City Schools
  • Shelby County Schools (students with last names A-J)
  • St. Clair County Schools (students with last names L-Z)
  • Talladega County Schools
  • Trussville City Schools (students with last names A-M)
  • Vestavia Hills City Schools (grades K-5)

August 12

  • Shelby County Schools (students with last names K-Z)

August 15

  • Fairfield City Schools
  • Troy University

August 17

  • Alabaster City Schools