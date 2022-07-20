High angle view of back to school written on a blackboard with school supplies.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With back-to-school season just around the corner, CBS 42 has compiled a list of 2022-23 school year start dates across central Alabama.

August 4

Blount County Schools

Cleburne County Schools

August 8

Alabama School of Fine Arts

Anniston City Schools

Birmingham City Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Fayette County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Tarrant City Schools

Winston County Schools

August 9

Bessemer City Schools

Bibb County Schools

Calhoun County Schools

Clay County Schools

Coosa County Schools

Greene County Schools

Jasper City Schools

Jefferson County Schools

Lamar County Schools

Marion County Schools

Talladega County Schools

August 10

Chilton County Schools

Cullman County Schools ( students with last names A-K )

) Cullman City Schools

Gadsden City Schools

Homewood City Schools

Leeds City Schools

Mountain Brook City Schools

Pell City Schools

Piedmont City Schools

Roanoke City Schools

St. Clair County Schools ( students with last names A-K )

) Sylacauga City Schools

Talladega City Schools

Trussville City Schools ( students with last names A-M )

) Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa County Schools

Vestavia City Schools ( grades 6-12 )

) Walker County Schools

August 11

Attalla City Schools

Cullman County Schools ( students with last names L-Z )

) Etowah County Schools

Hoover City Schools

Pelham City Schools

Shelby County Schools ( students with last names A-J )

) St. Clair County Schools ( students with last names L-Z )

) Talladega County Schools

Trussville City Schools ( students with last names A-M )

) Vestavia Hills City Schools (grades K-5)

August 12

Shelby County Schools (students with last names K-Z)

August 15

Fairfield City Schools

Troy University

August 17