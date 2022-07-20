BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With back-to-school season just around the corner, CBS 42 has compiled a list of 2022-23 school year start dates across central Alabama.
August 4
- Blount County Schools
- Cleburne County Schools
August 8
- Alabama School of Fine Arts
- Anniston City Schools
- Birmingham City Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Fayette County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Tarrant City Schools
- Winston County Schools
August 9
- Bessemer City Schools
- Bibb County Schools
- Calhoun County Schools
- Clay County Schools
- Coosa County Schools
- Greene County Schools
- Jasper City Schools
- Jefferson County Schools
- Lamar County Schools
- Marion County Schools
- Talladega County Schools
August 10
- Chilton County Schools
- Cullman County Schools (students with last names A-K)
- Cullman City Schools
- Gadsden City Schools
- Homewood City Schools
- Leeds City Schools
- Mountain Brook City Schools
- Pell City Schools
- Piedmont City Schools
- Roanoke City Schools
- St. Clair County Schools (students with last names A-K)
- Sylacauga City Schools
- Talladega City Schools
- Trussville City Schools (students with last names A-M)
- Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Tuscaloosa County Schools
- Vestavia City Schools (grades 6-12)
- Walker County Schools
August 11
- Attalla City Schools
- Cullman County Schools (students with last names L-Z)
- Etowah County Schools
- Hoover City Schools
- Pelham City Schools
- Shelby County Schools (students with last names A-J)
- St. Clair County Schools (students with last names L-Z)
- Talladega County Schools
- Trussville City Schools (students with last names A-M)
- Vestavia Hills City Schools (grades K-5)
August 12
- Shelby County Schools (students with last names K-Z)
August 15
- Fairfield City Schools
- Troy University
August 17
- Alabaster City Schools