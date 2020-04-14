Lincoln police cars get complimentary detail and sanitation

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Lincoln will be patrolling in freshly sanitized and detailed vehicles. Covenant Contracting Company offered free servicing to the Lincoln Police Department.

Covenant Contracting Company is a water and fire restoration company that works with chemicals that make up cleaning solutions. Using the tools they would for one of their normal services, they sprayed the sanitizing liquid on the inside of the police cars. On top of that, the police cars were washed and detailed.

“A lot of people are being negatively affected right now, so I think it’s very important for businesses in a position to give back to do so,” Business Development Manager with Covenant Christine Joyner said. “In our opinion, there’s no better person to give back to than those people out there risking their lives every day.”

Covenant Contracting Company plans to do the same for Pell City vehicles the week of April 20.