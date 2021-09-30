Lincoln High wins first game after death of assistant coach

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been an emotional week in Lincoln, Alabama. Lincoln High School Assistant Coach Chance Byrd, 25, passed away earlier in the week.

Byrd was also an alumni of the high school and a star athlete.

“We lost a brother. A father figure. A very important piece to Lincoln High School,” Lincoln Head Coach Matt Zedaker said.

Thursday night against Corner High School was the Golden Bears first game without Coach Byrd. It wasn’t just players and coaches honoring Byrd with his name on their helmets, but there were signs that read “#ForByrd” throughout the student section and stands. The bleachers also had a quote by Coach Byrd that read “Leave no doubt. Leave no regret. Leave everything you have on the field.”

Before the game, the PA announcer became very emotional talking about Byrd as they honored him.

“We are all better for knowing Chance Byrd,” the announcer said.

Lincoln High School Head Football Coach Matt Zedaker says it was a hard week for him and his players as they processed everything.

“Shock at first. Disbelief. Sad. Angry,” Coach Zedaker said.

Corner High Coach Jon Cooper says he may not have known Coach Byrd personally, but he understands how painful the week has been for the Lincoln community.

“Brings your team and your coaching staff together because you understand how quickly it can be taken away from you,” Coach Cooper said.

Coach Zedaker remembers bringing Byrd onto his staff. He says when he met him, he knew right away he was a players coach.

“Byrd was one of the toughest individuals I ever met. And he had a toughness about him and he instilled in his receivers and all the kids on our team,” Coach Zedaker said.

Thursday night’s home win was about more than football. Everyone at Lincoln High School says Coach Byrd’s legacy will live on.

“He’ll be with us every game. We know he’s looking down right now. He’s got a hat on. He’s pacing and he’s ready to roll,” Coach Zedaker said.

The Golden Bears won with a last second touchdown and extra point, 27-26. You can imagine there wasn’t a dry eye from anyone with Lincoln on their shirt. Coach Zedaker said at the end of the game, “that was for you, Chance. Love you, man.”