Lincoln breaks ground on soon-to-be fishing tourism attraction

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln has broken ground on what is planned to be a venue for fishing tournaments and tourism.

City of Lincoln water tower.

Talladega Superspeedway and the Honda plant may be the first things that come to mind when many people think about the city of Lincoln. But by the end of the year, the city’s plan is to also become a fishing destination.

“We’re looking for everyone to come and enjoy the lake out here,” Mayor Lew Watson said. “This is the largest fishing park to be developed on Logan Martin Lake. It’s designed so everybody can have a public boat launch and enjoy Logan Martin Lake.”

Last week, officials broke ground on what will soon be the largest launch area on Logan Martin Lake. Watson said the new area will make getting onto the water much easier for everyone.

Construction site of Lincoln Fishing Park.

“The launches around here are not that great,” Lincoln resident and fisherman Morris Sears said about his city’s boat launching areas. “They charge you five dollars for their bad landings, so if it means great landings, then that’d be good.”

With an estimated cost around $6 million, the park is planned to be suitable for professional fishing tournaments, which is expected to be a welcomed economic boost.

“This was developed as an economic incentive program for our city but has a very wide impact, ” Watson said. “This will help Talladega County grow.”

In under a week, the city had already drawn attention from major fishing tournaments, like Bass Pro Masters.

“They actually came to us and hoped they would’ve had they’re 50th anniversary here,” Watson said. “But we knew our park wouldn’t be finished in time for that. So they’er making plans for future programs here along with the other bass clubs.”

As far as when the park will be ready for the crowds, Watson said that all depends on one factor.

“This project is solely dependent on the weather, because we can’t move dirt unless we got dry weather,” he said. “So we’re hoping in four to five months, things are completed.”

The city hopes to continue its growth as popular tourist location.

