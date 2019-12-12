Limestone judge faces ethics, financial exploitation charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The state attorney general’s office says a north Alabama judge has been arrested on a charge that he misused his office for personal gain.
Limestone County District Judge Douglas Lee Patterson was arrested Thursday. The attorney general’s office said Patterson used $47,000 intended for juvenile court programs for his personal expenses.
The attorney general’s office said he also improperly took money when he served as a conservator for a nursing home resident and for another man.
Court records did not show if Patterson has an attorney representing him.
