Lights, music, fun! Here’s your eye on local entertainment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Michelle Logan has a look at the biggest live performances this weekend in Central Alabama. Click the links below to get tickets.
- Marlowe Shepherd and the Abraham Becker Orchestra perform at the Lyric Theatre Thursday evening. You can hear the sounds of this 21-piece swing ensemble starting at 8:00 p.m. Get your tickets here.
- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi take the Alys Stephens Center stage Thursday night. Giddens, an American folk artist, teams up with Italian pianist Turrisi, to create a unique blend of music genres. Tickets can be purchased here.
- DINO-LIGHT is a visually-stunning show that will mesmerize the whole family. It’s the glow-in-the-dark adventure tale of magical scientist bringing a dinosaur to life. Get tickets for this Friday night show at the Alys Stephens Center here.