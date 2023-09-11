BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual “Light the Night” walk is scheduled for next month in the Magic City.

CBS 42 is sponsoring the event, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Railroad Park.

Family, friends, sponsors and more will gather as a community to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers. The funds raised in this event go towards lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

For more information, click here.