BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and LifeSouth encourages both regulars and first-time donors to celebrate by giving blood this month.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Paige Howard, district community development coordinator of Birmingham’s LifeSouth Donation Center, about why donating in January is a great way to give life in the new year.

All donors who give in January will receive a commemorative t-shirt with a design highlighting National Blood Donor Month.

For more information and to find a donation center nearby, visit Lifesouth’s official website.